Princess Ubolratana thanks Thais for support, Thai Raksa Chart cancels campaign visit

Hours after her bid to contest in the upcoming election as a prime minister candidate was blocked by HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Ubolratana this morning posted a message to thank Thai people for their “love and kindness.”
“I would like to thank all my fellow Thais for their love and kindness shown in the past day. I also would like to thank you for your encouragement and support,” she said in her Instagram post early this morning.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
