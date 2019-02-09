Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall. Photo: 2008guangzhou.

News

Princess Ubolratana thanks Thais for support, Thai Raksa Chart cancels campaign visit

By TN / February 9, 2019

Hours after her bid to contest in the upcoming election as a prime minister candidate was blocked by HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Ubolratana this morning posted a message to thank Thai people for their “love and kindness.”

“I would like to thank all my fellow Thais for their love and kindness shown in the past day. I also would like to thank you for your encouragement and support,” she said in her Instagram post early this morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

