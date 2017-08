CHIANG MAI, 17 August 2017 (NNT) – Chiang Mai Provincial Land Transport Office will begin to issue driver’s licenses on Smart Card which can prevent counterfeiting early next month.

Chiang Mai Provincial Land Transport Official Chanchai Keelapang said the office will issue the driver’s licenses in the form of Smart Card from 4 September 2017.

