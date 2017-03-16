DLT introducing new drivers license course

BANGKOK, 16 March 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has developed a course for aspiring drivers license holders that has increased study time from 4 to 5 hours and will be put to use starting 2018.

DLT Director General Sanit Phromwong explained that the new course will emphasize safe driving and legal knowledge and will also include methods for coping with emergency and how to stay aware while on the road. The department has also begun forging agreements with state institutes to have the theoretical portion of the course available elsewhere, allowing those seeking licenses to secure a certificate of theoretical knowledge. The certificates will allow applicants to advance to physical and practical tests at the DLT. Up to 222 institutes have already agreed to host the course and can be found at www.dlt.go.th/site/ltsb

The course has also been offered to private driving schools, with over 90 nationwide now able to provide it to students.

Source: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua