The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is looking into whether Alisa Asavabhokhin, the daughter of a property tycoon, is the owner of a land plot connected with the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative (KCUC) embezzlement scandal.

If she is proved to be the owner, she will be summoned for questioning, DSI deputy spokesman Woranan Srilam said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG