BANGKOK — Airbnb announced new additions to its service in Thailand on Wednesday, even as a representative of the hospitality giant sidestepped questions about its legal status.

Five years after it launched in Thailand, Airbnb is working with the authorities to address the regulatory issues, company cofounder Joe Gebbia said at a Thursday news conference touting new activity packages for travelers using the service.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra