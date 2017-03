Former Chiang Mai MP of Pheu Thai party Mr Kasem Nimmonrat was on Thursday sentenced to 12-month jailterm after he was found guilty of covering up his assets and giving false information about his assets by the Supreme Court’s criminal division for political office holders.

By a unanimous vote of nine, the court also ordered the confiscation of the ex-MP’s seven items of assets worth about 168 million baht.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters