PanARMENIAN.Net – A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, March 16 and one person was slightly injured, police sources said, according to Reuters.

The Paris police department said on Twitter an operation was ongoing at the offices of the IMF and World Bank after a person was hurt following the apparent explosion of a suspect package.

