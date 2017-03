French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem called shooting in a lyceum in the French city of Grasse “an insane act committed by a fragile young person fascinated by firearms.”

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said in a lyceum in the French city of Grasse on Thursday that the shooting which occurred in this school earlier in the day was an “insane act” of a fragile young person enthralled by firearms.

Sputnik International