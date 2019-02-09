Chinese tourists injured as Phuket tour speedboat slams oil tanker





PHUKET: A tour speedboat carrying 10 Chinese tourists, including a pregnant woman and two children, slammed into a steel tanker off Koh Rang, off Phuket’s east coast, while returning from Phi Phi Island earlier today (Feb 9).

The collision left five of the tourists injured, as well as the speedboat captain and his crewman.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

