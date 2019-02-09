Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri province. Photo: rayhol.

Pattaya

Suspect arrested, stolen 14k gold necklace returned to Russian tourist

By TN / February 9, 2019

A 47-year-old Russian woman shed tears of joy on Saturday when police returned a 14k gold necklace that was snatched from her late last month.

Valentina Mzheenko said she was emotionally attached to the necklace and had been wearing it for more than 20 years before it was stolen.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close