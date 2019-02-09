Suspect arrested, stolen 14k gold necklace returned to Russian tourist





A 47-year-old Russian woman shed tears of joy on Saturday when police returned a 14k gold necklace that was snatched from her late last month.

Valentina Mzheenko said she was emotionally attached to the necklace and had been wearing it for more than 20 years before it was stolen.

By The Nation

