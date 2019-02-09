43 year old Thai woman arrested for stealing bag from Chinese tourist in Disco





Pattaya – A 43-year-old Thai woman who recently spent a year and a half in Thai jail for theft was arrested on Walking Street after a Chinese national allegedly had his bag stolen by her at a popular Walking Street nightclub early this morning.

Mr. Huang Siqing, 28 years old, stated to the police that the suspect and her friends had taken a table next to him and were flirting with him. He stated he was not interested. He went to the toilet, leaving his bag on the table, and returned to find it missing. The bag contained his passport, cell phone, credit cards, and cash.

