Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

Pattaya

43 year old Thai woman arrested for stealing bag from Chinese tourist in Disco

By TN / February 9, 2019

Pattaya – A 43-year-old Thai woman who recently spent a year and a half in Thai jail for theft was arrested on Walking Street after a Chinese national allegedly had his bag stolen by her at a popular Walking Street nightclub early this morning.

Mr. Huang Siqing, 28 years old, stated to the police that the suspect and her friends had taken a table next to him and were flirting with him. He stated he was not interested. He went to the toilet, leaving his bag on the table, and returned to find it missing. The bag contained his passport, cell phone, credit cards, and cash.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close