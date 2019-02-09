Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Immigration and Passport Control area at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Shankar S. / flickr.

Bangkok

Iranian couple arrested for using fake Bulgarian passports

By TN / February 9, 2019

An Iranian couple were arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday for using fake Bulgarian passports.

Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Ge Surachate Hakpal told a press conference on Saturday that Moazzez Houman, 42, and Khatereh Esmaeili Houman, 36, were arrested at the airport at 11am on Friday.

By The Nation

