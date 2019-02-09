Iranian couple arrested for using fake Bulgarian passports





An Iranian couple were arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday for using fake Bulgarian passports.

Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Ge Surachate Hakpal told a press conference on Saturday that Moazzez Houman, 42, and Khatereh Esmaeili Houman, 36, were arrested at the airport at 11am on Friday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



