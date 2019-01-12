Two Thai men arrested for stealing gold necklace in drive by theft





Two Thai men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold necklace from a woman on a Pattaya street, police said on Wednesday.

Pattaya’s Pol Col Apichai Krobphet said Narit Khunnane, 26, and Charoonwitthaya Sawadeekit, 21, were arrested in front of a motorcycle repair shop in Moo 10 village in Tambon Nong Yai in Bang Lamung district on Tuesday.

The Pattaya News

