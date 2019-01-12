Pattaya at Night

Two Thai men arrested for stealing gold necklace in drive by theft

By TN / January 12, 2019

Two Thai men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold necklace from a woman on a Pattaya street, police said on Wednesday.

Pattaya’s Pol Col Apichai Krobphet said Narit Khunnane, 26, and Charoonwitthaya Sawadeekit, 21, were arrested in front of a motorcycle repair shop in Moo 10 village in Tambon Nong Yai in Bang Lamung district on Tuesday.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

