Two Thai men arrested for stealing gold necklace in drive by theft

Two Thai men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold necklace from a woman on a Pattaya street, police said on Wednesday.
Pattaya’s Pol Col Apichai Krobphet said Narit Khunnane, 26, and Charoonwitthaya Sawadeekit, 21, were arrested in front of a motorcycle repair shop in Moo 10 village in Tambon Nong Yai in Bang Lamung district on Tuesday.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
