Chinese, Taiwanese arrested in Pattaya with fake credit cards

Pattaya and immigration police have arrested a Chinese man and a Taiwanese man for allegedly making fake credit cards with stolen information for an accomplice in Laos to use.
Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet held a press conference on Saturday to announce the arrest of Chen Hung Cheng, 27, a Taiwanese, and Wang Fuhui, 30, a Chinese.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
