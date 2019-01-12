Chinese, Taiwanese arrested in Pattaya with fake credit cards





Pattaya and immigration police have arrested a Chinese man and a Taiwanese man for allegedly making fake credit cards with stolen information for an accomplice in Laos to use.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet held a press conference on Saturday to announce the arrest of Chen Hung Cheng, 27, a Taiwanese, and Wang Fuhui, 30, a Chinese.

