Chinese, Taiwanese arrested in Pattaya with fake credit cards

By TN / January 12, 2019

Pattaya and immigration police have arrested a Chinese man and a Taiwanese man for allegedly making fake credit cards with stolen information for an accomplice in Laos to use.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet held a press conference on Saturday to announce the arrest of Chen Hung Cheng, 27, a Taiwanese, and Wang Fuhui, 30, a Chinese.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

