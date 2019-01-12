Family of British CEO in Phuket insist he was murdered





PHUKET: The family of a British CEO of an B800-million high-end housing development in Phuket have filed a formal complaint over the police conclusion that his death was an accident. The family insist that the death of the CEO, Steven James Granville, was murder.

The complaint was filed by the family’s lawyer, Vincent McOwen, at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, reports Khaosod English.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket news

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



