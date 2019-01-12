Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.

Phuket

Family of British CEO in Phuket insist he was murdered

By TN / January 12, 2019

PHUKET: The family of a British CEO of an B800-million high-end housing development in Phuket have filed a formal complaint over the police conclusion that his death was an accident. The family insist that the death of the CEO, Steven James Granville, was murder.

The complaint was filed by the family’s lawyer, Vincent McOwen, at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, reports Khaosod English.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket news

