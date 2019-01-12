Cars parked in Rusamilae, Pattani

Two militants killed in clash with security forces in Pattani

By TN / January 12, 2019

Two southern militants were shot dead while one paramilitary ranger and an 8-year-old girl were injured in a fierce gun battle in Yaring district of the southernmost province of Pattani this morning.

The clash today was a follow-up operation mounted by security forces to pursue suspected militants believed to be hiding in areas behind the ancient Krue Se mosque in Muang district following a deadly attack on a defence volunteer unit at a school in Yarang district, killing four volunteers.

By Thai PBS World

