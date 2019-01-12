Three teens killed, three others injured in Roi Et road accident





Police are searching for a senior policeman in Roi Et after his car hit two motorcycles and killed three teenagers and injured three others in Thawat Bur district early on Saturday.

Pol Lt Col Somsak Ketpibul, deputy commander of Thawat Buri police said the accident happened on the district bypass road in front of the Piyabodin housing estate.

By The Nation

