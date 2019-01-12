Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.

Isan

Three teens killed, three others injured in Roi Et road accident

By TN / January 12, 2019

Police are searching for a senior policeman in Roi Et after his car hit two motorcycles and killed three teenagers and injured three others in Thawat Bur district early on Saturday.

Pol Lt Col Somsak Ketpibul, deputy commander of Thawat Buri police said the accident happened on the district bypass road in front of the Piyabodin housing estate.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

