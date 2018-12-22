British tourist found deceased in hotel room in Bangkok under suspicious circumstances





Bangkok – 31-year-old British tourist L. R. was found in a hotel room in Bangkok on Friday evening dead under suspicious circumstances the Associated Press reported today.

Mr. R., a father of two, who owned his own cleaning company in Consett had just arrived in Thailand hours before. He had posted about his upcoming trip on Facebook and had been planning to start in Bangkok, visit Pattaya and then travel the country.

A receptionist at the Bavana hotel stated to the press that an unidentified man who said he was a friend of Mr. R. came to the counter and said that L. had a problem and to check on him. The receptionist did so and stated she found him deceased lying on his bed.

