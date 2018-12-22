Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport in Phuket Island. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.

Phuket

Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW

December 22, 2018

PHUKET: Two Indian tourists have boarded their flight to return home today (Dec 21) after the van they were travelling in was slammed in the side by a BMW in Phang Nga just north of Phuket.

Lt Col Santi Prakrobkran of the Khok Kloi Police was notified of the accident, about five kilometres north of the bridge onto Phuket, at 3:30am.

thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

