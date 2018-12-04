Missing Frenchman, 64, found alive and well, in Phang Nga





PHUKET: A 64-year-old Frenchman who became lost while riding across Phuket on motorbikes with his son yesterday has been found alive and well at a bungalow resort in Phang Nga.

The Frenchman, J. M. P., was with his son riding to Thalang on separate motorbikes yesterday afternoon (Dec 2), explained Lt Col Prathuang Pholmana of the Karon Police, who received the initial missing person report via a mutual friend.

By The Phuket News

