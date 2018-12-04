Tourist arrivals in Phuket increase 10 percent during high season





Tourist arrivals in the famous resort town of Phuket have increased by 10 percent, with more visitors from India though Chinese arrivals have not picked since the Phoenix tourist boat tragedy in mid-July.

The increase of tourist arrivals during the current high season was due mainly to the government’s decision to waive visa fee for tourists from 21 countries, including India whose tourist arrivals have increased substantially, replacing the shortfall from arrivals from China.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

