The Tourism Ministry will pay compensations worth Bt63.96 million from its accident fund to victims of two boats that sank in the Andaman Sea near Phuket on July 5, the permanent secretary said on Monday.

Pongpanu Sawetrun, permanent secretary for Tourism and Sports Ministry, said the ministry has a fund for compensating foreign tourist in cases of accidents and the sum would be paid out within two days.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation