Tham Luang cave may be next tourist attraction: TAT





BAGNKOK, 9th July 2018 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to promote Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province as a key attraction, once all the 12 boys and their football coach are brought out of the cave to safety.

The Tourism and Sports Minister, Weerasak Kowsurat, said the TAT will work with the private sector and local authorities to promote the cave and other attractive venues nearby, as the tourism sector anticipates that the area will attract many more tourists in the future.

