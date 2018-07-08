12 football team boys and coach found safe at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai
Tham Luang cave rescue live updates

By TN / July 8, 2018

Five Thai Navy SEAL members and 13 foreign divers from United Kingdom, Europe, USA and Australia have begun a rescue operation to try to extract the 12 boys and coach out of Tham Luang cave, chief of the rescue mission announced at 10.30 am on Sunday morning. Chiang Rai Governor told the media the current weather and conditions in the cave are “most appropriate” for the rescue operation, as heavy rains are expected.

The 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped in the cave since June 23, after being blocked in by rainwater while exploring the cave.

21:00 – There are still 9 left inside the cave. They will be brought out in about 10 hours from now.

20:58 – 90 divers, 50 foreign and 40 Thai, are involved in the cave rescue, the head of the rescue operation says.

20:39 – The last 7 survivors are in the 3rd chamber of Tham Luang cave.

19:55 – Six boys have ben rescued from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

19:47 – The #ThaiNavySEAL Facebook page confirms 4 of the boys have exited the Tham Luang caves.

19:30 – A local official says the first boys have been rescued from the cave, Reuters said.

19:20 – Thai autorities have confirmed that 3 boys are out of the cave and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

17:37 – First 2 boys have been rescued from Tham Luang cave.

In remembrance of Saman Kunan, the former Thai Navy SEAL from Roi Et who died during cave rescue operations.

A cartoon inspired by the rescue operation goes viral on social networks.

