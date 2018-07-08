Tham Luang cave rescue live updates





Five Thai Navy SEAL members and 13 foreign divers from United Kingdom, Europe, USA and Australia have begun a rescue operation to try to extract the 12 boys and coach out of Tham Luang cave, chief of the rescue mission announced at 10.30 am on Sunday morning. Chiang Rai Governor told the media the current weather and conditions in the cave are “most appropriate” for the rescue operation, as heavy rains are expected.

The 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped in the cave since June 23, after being blocked in by rainwater while exploring the cave.

21:00 – There are still 9 left inside the cave. They will be brought out in about 10 hours from now.

– อีก 9 ชีวิต ยังอยู่ที่"เนินนมสาว"

– จะเปิดปฏิบัติการต่อเมื่อพร้อม น่าจะราวๆ 10 กว่า ชม.จากนี้ #ThamLuang #ถ้ำหลวง #Thailand pic.twitter.com/cgdMmkBKmX — Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) July 8, 2018

20:58 – 90 divers, 50 foreign and 40 Thai, are involved in the cave rescue, the head of the rescue operation says.

20:39 – The last 7 survivors are in the 3rd chamber of Tham Luang cave.

19:55 – Six boys have ben rescued from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

19:47 – The #ThaiNavySEAL Facebook page confirms 4 of the boys have exited the Tham Luang caves.

19:30 – A local official says the first boys have been rescued from the cave, Reuters said.

19:20 – Thai autorities have confirmed that 3 boys are out of the cave and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

17:37 – First 2 boys have been rescued from Tham Luang cave.

In remembrance of Saman Kunan, the former Thai Navy SEAL from Roi Et who died during cave rescue operations.

We believe you are smiling and having tears of joy, Ja Sam. Saman Gunan Your mission is being done🇹🇭 You are always remembered#พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน #ถ้ำหลวง #Thailandcave #ThaiCaveRescue #หมูป่ากำลังออกจากถ้ำ pic.twitter.com/0UmtV8h0oE — ช้อยว่างี้ (@kitchen_marco) July 8, 2018

A cartoon inspired by the rescue operation goes viral on social networks.

