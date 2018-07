Thai and international divers are preparing to resume the rescue operation to bring out the last five members of the “Wild Boars” soccer team from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai where they have been stranded for more than two weeks.

Rescue operation Narongsak Osotthanakorn described the rescue operation which saw eight of the survivors brought out of the flooded cave so far as a success.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS