7-Eleven convenience store
Bangkok

Man dies in 7-Eleven shop in Pathum Thani

By TN / July 10, 2018

A man dropped dead inside a 7-Eleven shop in Pathum Thani after he bought antacid pills early Tuesday, police said.

The Pak Klong Rangsit police station was alerted of the death at 5am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close