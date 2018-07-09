Royal Thai Army soldiers assisting in the Tham Luang cave rescue operations
Narongsak promises last 5 survivors to be extracted faster tomorrow

By TN / July 9, 2018

Rescue operations commander Narongsak Osotthanakorn announced the successful extraction of four more “Wild Boars” soccer team members out of the Tham Luang cave and expressed confidence that rescuers would be able to bring to safety the last batch of five survivors tomorrow faster than they did in the past two days.

Speaking at a press briefing at 9.30 pm, the former Chiang Rai governor said that the extraction mission today which began at 11 am was accomplished at 8 pm with four more teenage footballers being rescued out of the flooded cave and safely sent to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

