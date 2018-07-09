Four more boys safely out as day two mission ends

Four more boys have been airlifted to a Chiang Rai hospital after they were safely brought out of the Tham Luang cave by the same team of elite divers who managed to rescue the first four boys on Sunday, according to the Thai Navy Seals.
The boys brought out of the dark, winding cave on Monday are “safe and conscious,” he told the media.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST
