Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi
North

Four more boys safely out as day two mission ends

By TN / July 9, 2018

Four more boys have been airlifted to a Chiang Rai hospital after they were safely brought out of the Tham Luang cave by the same team of elite divers who managed to rescue the first four boys on Sunday, according to the Thai Navy Seals.

The boys brought out of the dark, winding cave on Monday are “safe and conscious,” he told the media.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close