Four rescued boys in good condition, Anupong confirms

The first four boys evacuated from Tham Luang cave complex early on Sunday night are in good condition, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda confirmed on Monday morning.
The four were now being treated at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai’s Muang district, about 70 kilometres from Tham Luang.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
You may also like
-
Rescuers Begin Operation to Retrieve Thai Soccer Team Trapped in Cave
-
Elon Musk’s 2 engineers arrive at Tham Luang cave with 7 more to arrive tomorrow
-
Thai Divers Reportedly Mulling Emergency Option to Rescue Trapped Soccer Team
-
Attempts to extract survivors may begin in next few days
-
‘Engine failure’ caused fatal plane crash