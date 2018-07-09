Thai ambulance
Four rescued boys in good condition, Anupong confirms

By TN / July 9, 2018

The first four boys evacuated from Tham Luang cave complex early on Sunday night are in good condition, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda confirmed on Monday morning.

The four were now being treated at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai’s Muang district, about 70 kilometres from Tham Luang.

