Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter
Phuket

41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified

By TN / July 9, 2018

PHUKET, 09 July 2018, (NNT) – Officials have relocated 41 bodies of the victims of the ill-fated tour boat Phoenix from Vachira Phuket Hospital to Wat Kosit Wihan, after all of them have been identified.

The announcement was made by Director of the Police General Hospital, Pol Lt Gen Dr Witoon Nitiwarangkul, who said the Royal Thai Police will soon establish a committee responsible for determining which bodies can be returned to their families.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

