A body was found washed ashore on a beach in Phang Nga province and was suspected to be that of one of the missing Chinese tourists who perished in Thursday’s yacht tragedy.

As of Monday morning, the authorities said 14 Chinese tourists remained missing after the Phoenix dive yacht sank near Koh Hae on its way back from Koh Racha to a Phuket pier on Thursday.

By The Nation