Phuket

Chinese join search for 14 missing tourists

By TN / July 8, 2018

THAI and Chinese authorities continued their search for 14 Chinese tourists who are still missing after the “Phoenix” diving yacht sank in the rough sea on the way back from a popular snorkelling spot off Phuket on Thursday.

The death toll from the boat’s capsizing has risen to 42 while 14 passengers remain unaccounted for. The number of missing persons was updated and confirmed as of press time following the retrieval of a body from the sea yesterday.

Full story: The Nation

By SALINEE PARP
THE NATION

