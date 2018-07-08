Number of Japan’s Rainfalls Victims Reaches 87





TOKYO (Sputnik) – The largest number of victims accounts for the prefecture of Hiroshima, located in the south-west of Honshu island, and the prefecture of Ehime, situated in the north-west of Shikoku island, according to the Kyodo News agency.

The number of people who died as a result of flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in Japan reached 87, while 58 more people remain missing, NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Over 4.3 million Japanese have received instructions or recommendations on evacuation in connection to the heavy rains, the news outlet added. Thus, the recommendations on evacuation apply to 23 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

