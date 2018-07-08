Phuket boat toll increases, search operations continue





PHUKET, 8th July 2018 (NNT) – The Sea Rescue Command Center of Phuket Province, reports that three more bodies from a boat accident on Thursday have been recovered, with 15 passengers still missing.

The number of confirmed deaths has reached 41. Ill-fated tour boats, Phoenix, which carried 105 passengers and Senerita, which was carrying 39 passengers sank in a storm off Phuket on 5th July. All of the passengers and crew on the Senerita were rescued.

Pol Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprem, commander of Provincial Police Region 8 says the Phoenix’s captain Somjing Boontham has been charged with reckless conduct leading to deaths and injuries. The Senerita’s captain, Metha Limsakul has been charged with reckless conduct causing physical and mental harm to others. Mr Metha has denied the charges.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand