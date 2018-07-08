Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha
PM to visit Phuket, Chiang Rai tomorrow

By TN / July 8, 2018

BANGKOK, 8th July 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, is scheduled to visit Phuket and Chiang Rai provinces on Monday (July 9th) to meet rescue teams.

In Phuket, a tour boat, filled with Chinese tourists, capsized in rough seas and a violent storm on Thursday (July 5th), which has resulted in more than 30 deaths with many still missing. In Chiang Rai, 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped by flooding in Tham Luang cave since June 23rd, 2018.

