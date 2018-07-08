Phromthep Cape in Phuket
Phuket

Survivors claim they were not warned to wear life jackets

By TN / July 8, 2018

A survivor of the Phoenix dive boat accident on Thursday said that passengers on board the ill-fated tour boat were not warned to wear life vests nor was there a demonstration on how to properly wear the life vests.

According to Daily News Online report, the young Chinese survivor who was not identified said there were five of them in the same group on board the Phoenix dive boat and two of them died and another injured while he and another friend survived.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

