Rescue team at Tham Luang cave, Chiang Rai
North

Rescuers Begin Operation to Retrieve Thai Soccer Team Trapped in Cave

By TN / July 8, 2018

On Sunday, rescuers began an operation to extract Thai youth football team trapped in a massive Tham Luang cave system, Reuters reported.

Thai media reported saturday that group of international divers were preparing an emergency rescue plan to guide 12 boys and their football coach out of a waterlogged cave they have been trapped in for more than two weeks.

The head of the rescue mission Narongsak Osottanakorn said Sunday “Today is the D-day. The boys are ready to face any challenges,” AFP reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

