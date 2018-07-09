Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal
Gang arrested after 150kg of ‘ice’ seized in Bangkok as smuggling soars

By TN / July 9, 2018

Police and drug suppression officers recently seized 150 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” smuggled from Chiang Rai to Bangkok and arrested nine gang suspects, a senior official said on Monday.

The latest arrest brings to 12,019kg the amount of ice seized in the country from the beginning of this year, said Sirinya Sitthichai, secretary-general of the Office of Narcotics Control Board. That’s four times higher than the amount seized during the same period last year.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

