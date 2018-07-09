Gang arrested after 150kg of ‘ice’ seized in Bangkok as smuggling soars





Police and drug suppression officers recently seized 150 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” smuggled from Chiang Rai to Bangkok and arrested nine gang suspects, a senior official said on Monday.

The latest arrest brings to 12,019kg the amount of ice seized in the country from the beginning of this year, said Sirinya Sitthichai, secretary-general of the Office of Narcotics Control Board. That’s four times higher than the amount seized during the same period last year.

By The Nation