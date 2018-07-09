Prime Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan o-cha
Phuket

PM offers condolences to relatives of Phuket shipwreck victims

By TN / July 9, 2018

PHUKET, 9 July 2018 (NNT) – The Thai Prime Minister has paid a visit to Phuket to extend his condolences to families of those on board the sunken ship Phoenix while urging tourism businesses to prioritize the safety of their customers.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha this afternoon arrived at the Phuket Incident Command Center in order to be briefed on the latest developments concerning the Phoenix tour boat disaster. During his visit to Phuket, the Prime Minister also went to Vachira Phuket Hospital to converse with the families of people killed or injured in the incident and to convey his sympathy for their loss.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit
National News Bureau of Thailand

