Five passengers hurt when van rear-ends parked truck

By TN / December 4, 2018

AYUTTHAYA: Five Myanmar workers were badly hurt when the van they were travelling in rear-ended a truck parked on the side of the road in Bang Pahan district early on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near kilometre marker 42 on Bangkok-bound Asia Road in tambon Han Sang, near the Bang Pahan highway, around 5am, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

