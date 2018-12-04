Five passengers hurt when van rear-ends parked truck

AYUTTHAYA: Five Myanmar workers were badly hurt when the van they were travelling in rear-ended a truck parked on the side of the road in Bang Pahan district early on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near kilometre marker 42 on Bangkok-bound Asia Road in tambon Han Sang, near the Bang Pahan highway, around 5am, police said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SUNTHORN PONGPAO
BANGKOK POST
