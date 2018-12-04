NZ Tourist Sexually Assaulted Near Grand Palace, Police Say





BANGKOK — Police said Monday they’re hunting down a construction worker who allegedly assaulted a tourist from New Zealand in the vicinity of the Grand Palace last week.

The court Sunday approved an arrest warrant for Arnat Ukdee, 34, on the charge of rape, and police have alerted all border controls to be vigilant lest he attempts to flee the country, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen told reporters.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



