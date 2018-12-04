NZ Tourist Sexually Assaulted Near Grand Palace, Police Say

BANGKOK — Police said Monday they’re hunting down a construction worker who allegedly assaulted a tourist from New Zealand in the vicinity of the Grand Palace last week.
The court Sunday approved an arrest warrant for Arnat Ukdee, 34, on the charge of rape, and police have alerted all border controls to be vigilant lest he attempts to flee the country, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen told reporters.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
