Man dies in condo car park with charcoal at his side





A 36-year-old was found dead in his car, which was parked at a condominium in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, in an apparent suicide early Tuesday morning.

Following the 2am report of a dead body being discovered by a relative in the condominium’s fourth-floor car park, Sutthisarn precinct’s deputy inspector Pol Lieutenant Siyaporn Kaewmaneeprod led forensic officers, a medical examiner and rescue workers to the scene.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

