Road in Din Daeng, Bangkok
Bangkok

Man dies in condo car park with charcoal at his side

By TN / December 4, 2018

A 36-year-old was found dead in his car, which was parked at a condominium in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, in an apparent suicide early Tuesday morning.

Following the 2am report of a dead body being discovered by a relative in the condominium’s fourth-floor car park, Sutthisarn precinct’s deputy inspector Pol Lieutenant Siyaporn Kaewmaneeprod led forensic officers, a medical examiner and rescue workers to the scene.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close