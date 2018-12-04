Man dies in condo car park with charcoal at his side

A 36-year-old was found dead in his car, which was parked at a condominium in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, in an apparent suicide early Tuesday morning.
Following the 2am report of a dead body being discovered by a relative in the condominium’s fourth-floor car park, Sutthisarn precinct’s deputy inspector Pol Lieutenant Siyaporn Kaewmaneeprod led forensic officers, a medical examiner and rescue workers to the scene.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
NZ Tourist Sexually Assaulted Near Grand Palace, Police Say
-
Guards vs. Taxi Driver in Terminal 21 Battle Royale
-
Police detain more than 100 partygoers who test positive for drugs at Bangkok club raid
-
Biker faces charges for running into schoolgirl on Bangkok sidewalk
-
Farmer Who Bought Smiling Buffalo Charged With Fraud, Money Laundering