Government readies handout of free SIM cards





The Finance Ministry plans to seek the cabinet’s approval to supply registered low-income earners, currently receiving a range of state welfare benefits, with a mobile phone SIM card offering a free internet connection.

“The purpose of the free internet is to ensure the poor have access to internet-based sources of information and news that concerns them,” said Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

