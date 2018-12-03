Smartphone SIM cards
Government readies handout of free SIM cards

By TN / December 3, 2018

The Finance Ministry plans to seek the cabinet’s approval to supply registered low-income earners, currently receiving a range of state welfare benefits, with a mobile phone SIM card offering a free internet connection.

“The purpose of the free internet is to ensure the poor have access to internet-based sources of information and news that concerns them,” said Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

