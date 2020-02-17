Phuket Coronavirus death fake news poster acknowledges Computer Crimes Act charge





PHUKET: The woman who posted a photo of a foreigner being removed from Phuket International Airport by ambulance staff and claiming that the person had died of the Wuhan coronavirus has presented herself to police to acknowledge the charge against her under the Computer Crimes Act.

The woman presented herself at Sakoo Police Station on Saturday (Feb 15) to acknowledge the charge and for questioning, confirmed Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, who was present at the police station on Saturday.

By The Phuket News

