Mon. Feb 17th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket Coronavirus death fake news poster acknowledges Computer Crimes Act charge

1 min read
7 mins ago TN
Star Alliance Boeing 747 at Phuket Airport

Star Alliance Boeing 747-400 at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Andy Mitchell.


PHUKET: The woman who posted a photo of a foreigner being removed from Phuket International Airport by ambulance staff and claiming that the person had died of the Wuhan coronavirus has presented herself to police to acknowledge the charge against her under the Computer Crimes Act.

The woman presented herself at Sakoo Police Station on Saturday (Feb 15) to acknowledge the charge and for questioning, confirmed Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, who was present at the police station on Saturday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Two Russian children killed in Phuket speedboat collision

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Turkish tourist acquitted as Patong ladyboy death ruled ‘accidental’

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket Coronavirus death fake news poster acknowledges Computer Crimes Act charge

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

German man dies after jumping from fourth floor condominium in Pattaya, refusing medical assistance

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Confirms One More Coronavirus Patient

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Nine-day Songkran under consideration

23 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close