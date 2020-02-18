Tue. Feb 18th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

One woman killed and another injured in shooting at Bangkok mall

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Crowded shopping malls and street markets in Ratchathewi District

Crowded shopping malls and street markets in Ratchathewi, near Victory Monument, Bangkok. Photo: Anton Strogonoff / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Shoppers, at a mall near the Victory Monument in downtown Bangkok, were sent running for cover when a gunman opened fire this afternoon (Tuesday), killing one woman and wounding another. The suspect subsequently fled the scene.

Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said they have checked CCTV images from the Century Plaza shopping mall and have a description of the suspect.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bangkok police smash cross-border surrogacy racket

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Gunman surrenders after five-hour standoff in Bangkok

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Gunman fires gunshots in central Bangkok

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Former immigration chief ‘Big Joke’ returns to work

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airports Expand Strict Screening for Passengers from Japan, Singapore

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Woman, 74, recovers from coronavirus after ‘Thai cocktail’

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut dismisses idea of extending Songkran Holiday to boost tourism

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close