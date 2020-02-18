One woman killed and another injured in shooting at Bangkok mall





Shoppers, at a mall near the Victory Monument in downtown Bangkok, were sent running for cover when a gunman opened fire this afternoon (Tuesday), killing one woman and wounding another. The suspect subsequently fled the scene.

Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said they have checked CCTV images from the Century Plaza shopping mall and have a description of the suspect.

By Thai PBS World

