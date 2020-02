Dozens of gunshots were fired from a sports clothing shop on Chula 10 Road in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district on Friday morning.

Police cordoned off the area, which is not far from the Royal Thai Police Office in the same district. Media reported that a man began firing shots out of his shop around 4am.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

