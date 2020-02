A man who fired dozens of shots this morning in Bangkok’s sportswear centre surrendered to the police at about 11am after a 5 hour standoff.

The identity of the gunman and the motive behind his actions were not known at the time of this report, but police said that no one was killed or injured.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

