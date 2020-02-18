All Westerdam Cruise Passengers Arriving in Thailand Tested Negative for Coronavirus

All Westerdam Cruise Passengers Arriving in Thailand Tested Negative for Coronavirus1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 17 (TNA) – All Westerdam cruise ship passengers who arrived in Thailand have been tested negative for Covid-19 as Thai transport authorities are ready to introduce more measures and health screenings.
Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchop commented on Monday after an American passenger has been tested positive for the virus in Malaysia after traveling on the luxury cruise ship which is now docked in Cambodia.
TNA