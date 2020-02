Bangkok – The Thai prime minister has dismissed the idea of extending the Songkran Festival holiday to nine days nationwide.

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the idea was not brought up at a government cabinet meeting today, Tuesday, and will not be discussed any further.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

