Woman, 74, recovers from coronavirus after ‘Thai cocktail’

Hospital bed in Thailand

A hospital bed in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.


An elderly Chinese woman who received a “Thai cocktail” of HIV and flu drugs to treat severe Covid-19-related pneumonia left hospital on Tuesday after making a full recovery, a government official said.

Visiting the 74-year-old woman at Bangkok’s Rajvithi Hospital, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said she was suffering from severe pneumonia when she was transferred there from a private hospital in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Jan 29.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

