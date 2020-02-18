Woman, 74, recovers from coronavirus after ‘Thai cocktail’1 min read
An elderly Chinese woman who received a “Thai cocktail” of HIV and flu drugs to treat severe Covid-19-related pneumonia left hospital on Tuesday after making a full recovery, a government official said.
Visiting the 74-year-old woman at Bangkok’s Rajvithi Hospital, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said she was suffering from severe pneumonia when she was transferred there from a private hospital in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Jan 29.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST